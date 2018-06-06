 »   »   »  Here's What Sonam Kapoor Plans To Do On Her Birthday Along With Hubby Anand Ahuja

English
    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are a happily married couple since a month and the duo didn't actually get much time to spend with each other as Sonam was busy promoting her latest release Veere Di Wedding. Now that the movie is released and doing well at the box office too, Sonam and Anand flew to London and for the first time ever, she'll be spending her birthday outside India on June 9, 2018.

    She was always surrounded by family and friends in all her previous birthdays and this time, she'll be spending time only with her husband, Anand in London. She opened up to a leading web portal by saying that even Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will join her in London to celebrate her birthday. She revealed that it would be a small party and not a big bash like they usually do back home in India.

    Celebrating Birthday In London

    "I, my husband, and my best friend will be together in London for my birthday. Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) will also be joining us. It will be a small, private get-together, not a big party. I have had my fill of grand bashes."

    On Her Newly Married Life

    "I haven't even had the time to experience what it feels like to be married. Soon after my wedding, it was time for Veere Di Wedding's release."

    It's Time For A Break, Says Sonam

    "I've just been promoting the film (Veere Di Wedding) without a pause. Now, it's time for a break." Well, you surely deserve a break from all work-related activities and spend quality time with your husband.

    When Asked What She Plans To Do In London!

    "I just want to sleep for a month and do nothing else," Sonam Kapoor summed it up.

    On Work Related Issues

    Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing pretty good at the box office and has received a lot of positive reviews.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
