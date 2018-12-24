 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Return Hand In Hand: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Travel Together

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport today. The two have been giving us couple goals all along through their social media PDA. We also saw buddies Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan traveling back together after a work trip today. Other celebs who were spotted at the airport were Akshay Kumar travelling with Twinkle Khanna and their kids, and Greek God-esque hunk, Hrithik Roshan. Check out the pictures.
Sonam & Anand Walk Hand In Hand
Actress and Bollywood's top fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor was spotted with her husband Anand Ahuja, walking hand-in-hand at the airport today. Sonam was wearing a black polka dot dress with a long black over coat while Anand wore a white tee with a black jacket and black denims. The two got married in May this year, in a close knit Sikh ceremony in Mumbai, after having dated for over 4 years. They were probably traveling back to Mumbai on the occasion of Sonam's father Anil Kapoor's birthday today.
Alia & Varun Return From Kalank Work Trip
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were spotted at the airport traveling together. Alia looked cool in an urban - casual avatar. She wore a white full sleeved crop top with a dark wash pair of jeans and white sneakers. She looked pretty with her hair pulled up in a half-ponytail. Varun, on the other hand, was sporting an all denim casual look. He had on a blue shirt, with a denim jacket and light wash pair of jeans. The two were returning from a work trip to Hyderabad. Alia and Varun are working together on Dharma Productions' next big movie, Kalank.
Hrithik Roshan's All Black Airport Look
Greek god-esque looking Hrithik Roshan is a sight for sore eyes. Today, we spotted him at the airport, looking handsome as ever. Hrithik was in an all black avatar with a black t-shirt, dark wash denims, a back leather jacket and a hat. He smiled to himself as he was snapped by the cameras. Its been a while since we saw him on the big screen. Hrithik is starring in Vikas Bahl's next, Super 30, a movie based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program. Super 30 is scheduled to release on January 25th, 2019.
Akshay & Twinkle Leave For Holiday With Kids
The much loved couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were also traveling today. Twinkle looked pretty in a dark blue off shoulder jumpsuit, with a brown tie front around the waist. Akshay looked comfortable in a black track suit with a black hat. Both of them sported sleek sunglasses which rounded off their looks. The two of them were leaving on a holiday with their kids, Nitara and Aarav. Akshay's next movie Kesari, is scheduled for release on March 21st, 2019, in which he will star opposite Parineeti Chopra.
