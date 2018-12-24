 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Return Hand In Hand: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Travel Together

Sonam & Anand Walk Hand In Hand

Actress and Bollywood's top fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor was spotted with her husband Anand Ahuja, walking hand-in-hand at the airport today. Sonam was wearing a black polka dot dress with a long black over coat while Anand wore a white tee with a black jacket and black denims. The two got married in May this year, in a close knit Sikh ceremony in Mumbai, after having dated for over 4 years. They were probably traveling back to Mumbai on the occasion of Sonam's father Anil Kapoor's birthday today.

Alia & Varun Return From Kalank Work Trip

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were spotted at the airport traveling together. Alia looked cool in an urban - casual avatar. She wore a white full sleeved crop top with a dark wash pair of jeans and white sneakers. She looked pretty with her hair pulled up in a half-ponytail. Varun, on the other hand, was sporting an all denim casual look. He had on a blue shirt, with a denim jacket and light wash pair of jeans. The two were returning from a work trip to Hyderabad. Alia and Varun are working together on Dharma Productions' next big movie, Kalank.

Hrithik Roshan's All Black Airport Look

Greek god-esque looking Hrithik Roshan is a sight for sore eyes. Today, we spotted him at the airport, looking handsome as ever. Hrithik was in an all black avatar with a black t-shirt, dark wash denims, a back leather jacket and a hat. He smiled to himself as he was snapped by the cameras. Its been a while since we saw him on the big screen. Hrithik is starring in Vikas Bahl's next, Super 30, a movie based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program. Super 30 is scheduled to release on January 25th, 2019.

Akshay & Twinkle Leave For Holiday With Kids

The much loved couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were also traveling today. Twinkle looked pretty in a dark blue off shoulder jumpsuit, with a brown tie front around the waist. Akshay looked comfortable in a black track suit with a black hat. Both of them sported sleek sunglasses which rounded off their looks. The two of them were leaving on a holiday with their kids, Nitara and Aarav. Akshay's next movie Kesari, is scheduled for release on March 21st, 2019, in which he will star opposite Parineeti Chopra.