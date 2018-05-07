 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Mehendi Ceremony [Inside Videos]

It's the best time of the year for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the duo are all set to get hitched tomorrow on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai and the lavish mehendi ceremony is currently ongoing and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan and various others were present and also shared a few pictures and videos on their respective social media handles.

All the videos are filled with a lot of happiness, joy and laughter and what's an Indian wedding without dance? Yes, all the celebrities shook a leg and made the mehendi ceremony a memorable one. This surely has to be one of the coolest Bollywood weddings of the year. Check out all the videos from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony below...