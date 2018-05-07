 »   »   » It's Wedding Time! Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Inside Videos Of Their Mehendi Ceremony

Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Sonam's DANCE with Anand Ahuja on Mehndi goes VIRAL; Watch Video | Filmibeat

The bride and groom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's excitement hit the roof during their mehendi ceremony and the couple were all smiles in all of the pictures and videos that were shared online. The duo were surrounded by their near and dear ones all throughout the ceremony and what more could one ask for during this time of their life? Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are surely living the dream as they danced and laughed their hearts out.

The best and the cutest moment was when Sonam Kapoor pulled Anand Ahuja very close to her while they danced to Lat Lag Gayee and Anand just couldn't stop blushing! The attendees roared and clapped at Sonam's gesture and Anand's face turned pink due to non stop blushing. Another video shows Anand Ahuja's friends pulling his leg and once again, the groom couldn't help himself but start blushing all over again! Check out the videos below...