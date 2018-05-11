 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Thank People For Making Their Wedding 'Special'

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have thanked the people who supported them in making their dream wedding come true. The actor shared a lengthy posted on her official Instagram account, thanking the family, friends and fans for making their wedding a memorable moment.

"Anand & I would like to thank everyone who made our wedding the most magical two days of our lives. We would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who made this day special," Sonam wrote.

The couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Tuesday morning at her aunt's mansion in Mumbai, which was attended by close family and friends, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

After the marriage ceremony, the couple also hosted a reception which was attended by superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In her Instagram message, Sonam tagged her wedding planner, designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil, who designed her red wedding lehenga.

Sonam also thanked the media and the Mumbai police for their support on the occasion. "The Indian Media thank you for respecting our privacy & celebrating with us & covering us with such positivity & warmth... Mumbai Police for all the support," she wrote.

"Last but definitely not the least, I would like to thank my fans for all the love they have shown me over the last few days," she added.

Credits - PTI