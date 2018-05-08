 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Cut Their Wedding Cake! View Pictures From The Wedding Lunch

Such A Funny Wedding Cake

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding cake is truly the best and the caption 'Everyday Phemomenon' is what makes it even the more funny. Awww Anand Ahuja, we feel you!

They Cut Their Wedding Cake

Sonam Kapoor is all smiles while cutting the wedding cake and Anand Ahuja is only half smiles after seeing the design in front of him.

Wedding Lunch With The Manager

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had their wedding lunch with their manager and posed for picture. It was a lot of work for their manager, folks! Wedding isn't so easy to handle.

We're Now Family!

Harshvardhan Kapoor joins his sister Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for a picture and for the first time, we get to see Harshvardhan being so happy!

Kisses Galore

Anand Ahuja plants a kiss on Sonam Kapoor's cheeks and we're so glad that he left his shyness away while doing it.

Happy Married Life Sonam & Anand

The entire team of Filmibeat wish Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja a happy married life! May they live with a joy throughout their lives.