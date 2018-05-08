 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Cut Their Wedding Cake! View Pictures From The Wedding Lunch

Related Articles
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Married Now! INSIDE PICS Of Celebs From The Wedding Are Unmissable
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses
- Bride Sonam Kapoor Arrives At The Mandap For Her Anand Karaj Ceremony [INSIDE PICS]
- 5 Things You Didn't Know About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!
- Sonam Kapoor WOWS As A BRIDE On Her Wedding Day: Bachchans, Kareena With Taimur Arrive At The Venue
- Alia Bhatt Is A True Friend! She Does This ADJUSTMENT To Attend Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- OOPS! Why Did Sonam Kapoor's Bestie Jacqueline Fernandez Refuse To Apply Mehendi On Her Palms?
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Daddy Anil Kapoor Looks Way Too Handsome!
- FIRST LOOK! Sonam Kapoor's Groom Anand Ahuja Is Ready For The Wedding & Looks All Excited [Picture]
- Sonam Kapoor Was Prepping For Her Wedding Since Two Years & Her Mehendi Lehenga Is A Proof!
- INSIDE PICS! Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi-Sangeet Night Is Too Much Fun
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Mehendi Ceremony [Inside Videos]
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja cut their wedding cake in style and it's one of the most funniest wedding cake you'll ever see in your lifetime. The cake shows Sonam Kapoor dragging Anand Ahuja right away from the mantap and it'll bring a big smile across your face. This is truly the most creative cake ever made in India and the bar for quirky wedding cakes is now set very high. We guess it might take few more years for someone to beat or even think about this level of creativity.
Right after they cut their wedding cake, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had their wedding lunch with their manager and clicked a picture with her as well. The wedding is finally over and now the much awaited reception at The Leela will take place in the evening. It's going to be an extravagant wedding reception and the who's who of film industry and other well known celebrities will be present.
Such A Funny Wedding Cake
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding cake is truly the best and the caption 'Everyday Phemomenon' is what makes it even the more funny. Awww Anand Ahuja, we feel you!
They Cut Their Wedding Cake
Sonam Kapoor is all smiles while cutting the wedding cake and Anand Ahuja is only half smiles after seeing the design in front of him.
Wedding Lunch With The Manager
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had their wedding lunch with their manager and posed for picture. It was a lot of work for their manager, folks! Wedding isn't so easy to handle.
We're Now Family!
Harshvardhan Kapoor joins his sister Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for a picture and for the first time, we get to see Harshvardhan being so happy!
Kisses Galore
Anand Ahuja plants a kiss on Sonam Kapoor's cheeks and we're so glad that he left his shyness away while doing it.
Happy Married Life Sonam & Anand
The entire team of Filmibeat wish Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja a happy married life! May they live with a joy throughout their lives.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.