 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding Date & Venue Finalized, Get Ready For Some Surprises!

Save The Date

As per reports, Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's wedding celebrations will take place on the 7th and 8th May in Mumbai. We hear that it will be a big glamorous filmi event which will be split into three different venues.

The Venue For Sonam's Mehendi

Buzz is that Sonam's mehendi will be held at her sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The apartment is spread over 7,000 square feet and while it is is spacious enough for the Mehendi, the ceremony will be conducted in a Ballroom-like banquet area of the building, reads a report by Peepingmoon.

Nach Le Ve

The sangeet ceremony and the wedding reception will take place at The Leela. Reportedly Farah Khan who is close to the Kapoor family will be choreographing Sonam's sangeet. A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to be at the sangeet. Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony."

Getting Groovy

The source had further added, "They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs." Sonam is also expected to join in for a special act.

The Big Surprise

We hear that Sonam and Anand will be exchanging wedding vows at the heritage mansion of Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh. A Mid-Day report reads, 'Sonam has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon. With the Kapoors still tight-lipped about the impending nuptials, as the date nears, there will be speculations galore'.

Meanwhile, The Couple Is Making Us Go 'Aww' Over Their Cute PDA!

In the latest Instagram video, Sonam asked Anand: "What is this?" To which Anand says: "A gift for you." Anand gifted Sonam a shoe. To which she reacted, "Is this your way of being romantic? By buying me shoes?" With a sweet smile, Anand replied: "They are amazing".