 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor Are Making Anil Kapoor ANXIOUS, Find Out Why!

Harshvardhan Kapoor's upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was supposed to release on 25th May. However a few days ago, it was announced that the release date of this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial has been postponed and the film will now be hit the theatrical screens on 1st June.
For those who ain't aware, Harshvardhan's film will now lock horns with Veere Di Wedding which also stars his sister Sonam Kapoor. When their father Anil Kapoor was asked about this brother-sister face-off at the ticket windows, here's how the actor told Mid-Day-
Anil Says He Never Interferes With Release Dates Of Films
The actor told the tabloid, "These calls [about a film's release date] are made by the respective studios and distributors, and I respect that. In my entire career, I have never said ki ab release karo ya abhi release mat karo. Neither Harsh nor I are in a position to say anything about the release date."
Anil Will Be An Anxious Dad
"The decision regarding Veere's release date has been taken by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. As a father, I will be anxious about my children. We have to wish for the best."
Harshvardhan On The Box Office Clash
The actor told Mumbai Mirror, "The films belong to two completely different worlds. It's a great date for both of them because it's the first weekend after the end of the country's biggest cricketing league. The other big releases will have filtered out by then too."
He Doesn't See It As A Clash
"Sonam, Rhea, dad (Anil Kapoor) and I are thrilled about the simultaneous releases because June 1 will be a day of celebration. We are not looking at it as a clash, it's a great opportunity."
This Will Not Be The First & Last Time
He further added, "With dad, Arjun (Kapoor, cousin), Jahnvi (Kapoor, cousin) and many other siblings working round-the-clock at the movies, there are bound to be more overlaps in the future."
June 1 Is A Better Release Date
Explaining their reason for shifting the release date of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the makers had earlier revealed, "June 1 is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. "The film will get better and more number of shows and June 1st as a date has a greater audience potential."
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero or Veere Di Wedding- which film looks more exciting to you folks?
