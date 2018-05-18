 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor Are Making Anil Kapoor ANXIOUS, Find Out Why!

Anil Says He Never Interferes With Release Dates Of Films

The actor told the tabloid, "These calls [about a film's release date] are made by the respective studios and distributors, and I respect that. In my entire career, I have never said ki ab release karo ya abhi release mat karo. Neither Harsh nor I are in a position to say anything about the release date."



Anil Will Be An Anxious Dad

"The decision regarding Veere's release date has been taken by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. As a father, I will be anxious about my children. We have to wish for the best."



Harshvardhan On The Box Office Clash

The actor told Mumbai Mirror, "The films belong to two completely different worlds. It's a great date for both of them because it's the first weekend after the end of the country's biggest cricketing league. The other big releases will have filtered out by then too."











He Doesn't See It As A Clash

"Sonam, Rhea, dad (Anil Kapoor) and I are thrilled about the simultaneous releases because June 1 will be a day of celebration. We are not looking at it as a clash, it's a great opportunity."



This Will Not Be The First & Last Time

He further added, "With dad, Arjun (Kapoor, cousin), Jahnvi (Kapoor, cousin) and many other siblings working round-the-clock at the movies, there are bound to be more overlaps in the future."



June 1 Is A Better Release Date

Explaining their reason for shifting the release date of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the makers had earlier revealed, "June 1 is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. "The film will get better and more number of shows and June 1st as a date has a greater audience potential."

