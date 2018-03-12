 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor ATTACKS Donald Trump Over Elephant Hunting! Calls Him Imbecile

Sonam Kapoor: इस देश के President को सोनम ने कहा 'मूर्ख' | FilmiBeat

President Donald Trump has become a favourite punching bag to most of the celebrities and no matter what the POTUS says or does, he receives flak from the Hollywood elites. It looks like our very own Sonam Kapoor has joined the bandwagon in calling him names as "imbecile" for allowing 'elephant hunting trophies' in the United States, at a time when animal welfare is top priority around across the globe.

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted against the President saying, "The President has quietly allowed elephant and other hunting trophies into the US. I'm saying it as loudly as possible: This is APPALLING. We need to raise our voices and make this stop. #BeKindToElephants." Sonam Kapoor retweeted Ellen's message with her own caption that attacks Trump, "Hunting is illegal in india, one of things the world can learn from us! Trump is an imbecile! @potus #proudtobeindian #preserveourworld."

Sonam Lashes Out Against POTUS Sonam Kapoor lashed out against the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for not banning elephant hunting trophies across the country. Eric Trump & Donald Trump Jr Also, Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr are avid hunters and have shared several pictures previously on their Instagram handle with dead animals that they shot and killed. A Part Of PETA On a related note, Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor are part of PETA and take part in several animal conservation programs. Compassionate Business Award Sonam and Rhea's 'Rheason' brand also received the Compassionate Business Award from PETA for starting a high-end luxury brand without harming or killing animals. Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity Sonam Kapoor was also awarded the title 'PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity' in 2016.

Hunting is illegal in india, one of things the world can learn from us! Trump is an imbecile ! @potus #proudtobeindian #preserveourworld pic.twitter.com/retBm6Y1MZ — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 9, 2018

