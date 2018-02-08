 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Loves To Star In Biopics & The Reason Will Inspire You!

Sonam Kapoor has starred in biopics such as Neerja and Padman and if you wonder she's got the roles by chance, then think again! Sonam Kapoor revealed to Filmfare that she's inspired by the stories of India and its people and wholeheartedly love to star in biopics as it brings out the best in the country. She said,
"I do films that inspire me. In India we have so many stories, I am very inspired by what India stands for and I am not talking about nationalistic India, I am talking about India as a whole, India of different religions, different cultures, different kind of people, different stories and I am very very proud to be an Indian and feel proud to be a part of those kind of films," said Sonam to Filmfare.
"So I might dress like this (modern) but any of these movies which is far reaching they are all very grounded. Whether it's a story of a girl from Bandra in Mumbai or it's a story of Soya from Banaras or a story of princess from Rajasthan."
"All girls are very rooted who might be modern Indian girls or Indian girls from a small town, there has to be something that is India centric. I am a girl of JVPD scheme but that's where I am from but that quality needs to be there. That pride needs to be there."
"This the second time I am working with Akshay after Thank You. and it was a completely different experience. I respect Akshay for doing relevant and content-driven films. As an actor, he is honest towards his work and as a person he is very disciplined," she summed it up to Filmfare.
Sonam Kapoor started the Padman challenge and several celebrities are posting the pictures on their respective social media handles.
Not just celebrities, even common people are involved in the Padman challenge as well.
Sonam Kapoor loves to star in biopics and we love to watch her starring in biopics too.
Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is all set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2018.
Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Radhika Apte in the lead role.
Padman is surely one of a kind which the Indian audiences have never seen before.
We're sure Padman will end up being a superhit at the box office, folks!