 »   »   » These Multi-Billionaires Will Now Be Neighbours To Sonam Kapoor In Delhi!

Anand Ahuja is the grandson of export business tycoon Harish Ahuja who purchased a bungalow worth Rs 173 Crores in Delhi's uptown locality Lutyens a few years ago, and it grabbed headlines instantly as it was considered the biggest real estate deal of the year for a non commercial property.
The bungalow is spread across 28,530 sq ft and it is reported that the Ahuja family own assets worth Rs 3,000 Crore. Harish Ahuja has stated that he purchased the bungalow due to locational advantages as there are only a few bungalows in the area. In case Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor decide to reside in the bungalow at Lutyens, Sonam will have neighbours who are extremely wealthy.
Lutyens Locality Has Billionaires!
Several top business tycoons own bungalows in Lutyens which are worth more than a 100 Crores.
Steel Magnates & Cement Tycoon
Steel magnates Laxmi Mittal and Naveen Jindal reside in the area and also cement tycoon CK Birla stay in the same locality.
Big Names Live In Lutyens
DLF group founder KP Singh has a bungalow in Lutyens worth a whopping 477 Crores. Also, Essar Group chairman Shashi Ruia owns a house in the same area.
Max & Punj Lloyd Founders
Also, Analjit Singh of MAX and energy and infrastructure firm Punj Lloyd's founder Atul Punj lives in the same area as well.
