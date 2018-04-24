 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Calls The Idea Of Grand Wedding DISGUSTING: What'd Aishwarya & Anushka's Reactions Be?

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor's wedding 'charcha' is on the lips of every movie-buff. Everybody is looking forward to it for so many reasons. Some are excited to see what kind of decoration, she would have at her wedding, while some are looking forward to her wedding outfits and jewelleries. After all, that's the thing about celebs, whatever they do, it becomes a trend.
However, the latest statement of Sonam Kapoor on her wedding preparations, came as a shocker to us when the actress said she would rather have a wedding at home and also mentioned that she finds the whole idea of grand wedding utterly disgusting!
We wonder what would be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's reaction? As their wedding was one surely a big fat one! Read out Sonam's statement on her wedding below..
Sonam To Ditch Big Fat Wedding
While speaking to The National, Sonam commented on her wedding preparations and said, "I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding.I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away."
Sonam Finds It 'Disgusting'
"I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all."
Have A Look At These Grand Weddings Of B-town
On that note, we bring to you the top Bollywood weddings which had left the film industry awe-struck!
Shilpa Shetty's wedding is one of the most talked-about wedding ceremonies of the B-town. Their royal wedding took place in Khandala and Shilpa's heavy outfit was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Did you know that their wedding cake at the reception in Mumbai was of 9 tiers and weighed 80 kgs?
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan
Though it was close-knit affair, but Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's wedding was nothing less than expensive. From the costly cards to designer outfits to grabd decorations, Aishwarya & Abhishek's wedding became the talk of the town in 2007.
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput also went a grand way, The couple tied-knot infront of their family members and close friend but later threw a grand reception and it was attended by who's who of the B-town.
Asin Thottumkal & Rahul Sharma
Asin Thottumkal got married to Micromax founder Rahul Sharma in a Christian wedding ceremony followed by Hindu rituals in New Delhi in January 2016. The Hindu ceremony was attended by 200 guests and the mandap for the wedding had been constructed on top of a body of water.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
From the sangeet ceremony, the mehendi ceremony, haldi, wedding to reception, everything looked like a fairy tale. Virat & Anushka are one of the rare couples of the B-town, who tied the knot outside India. The duo later threw reception in Delhi as well as Mumbai and needless to mention, PM Narendra Modi also was in attendance! Could it get any bigger?
