 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor DELETES Deepika Padukone's PadMan Video; Angry Fans Call Her 'JEALOUS & INSECURE'

Wondering How We Know That?

Sonam's this act came under the spotlight when a fan of Deepika Padukone shared this news on his page and when we cross-checked, it was indeed true. Deepika's video is missing from Sonam's Instagram page.

Fans Call Sonam 'Insecure & Jealous'

It's pretty strange that Sonam didn't remove the other promotional videos of B-town celebs but only Deepika's. No wonder why Deepika's fans are damn miffed with the actress and as soon as they came to learn about it, they started thrashing Sonam for being so 'insecure'.

Is Sonam Really Insecure/Jealous?

Of late, Sonam Kapoor has been doing amazing films and also being praised by the critics. We wonder if she's really insecure or jealous of Deepika's success post Padmaavat release or was it just a blunder from her side?

Fans Request Deepika To Unfollow Sonam

Deepika has a crazy fan following and post this incident, many fans are commenting on Deepika's profile and insisting her to unfolllow Sonam Kapoor.

Fans Troll Sonam Kapoor

An Instagram user named '@prettyinsta_52' commented on Sonam's latest picture and wrote, "Why did you delete @deepikapadukone padman challenge post(1M)? Is it because of jealousy and insecurity?? @sonamkapoor you can never beat or reach where deepika is... She is the QUEEN of Bollywood and she will remain forever #deepikaisqueen

Uh Oh..

@idurveshjadhav

Fans Feel Sonam/Kangana/Katrina Are Unfair Towards Deepika

Interestingly, Recently Sonam Said Actresses Don't Fight

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Sonam was quoted as saying, ""All four of us, Bebo (Kareena Kapoor), Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and I had a ball shooting for Veere Di Wedding.

There was no competition among us. As for Radhika and I, during PadMan we didn't shoot together. Even if we had, we would have been fine. She's such a fine and confident actress."

Sonam On Catfight

"Catfights between actresses may make spicy news. But actresses are hardly fighting with each other during a film. They are happy doing their own thing."