 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor walks the red carpet for Cannes 2018 and there's no denying that the newlywed looks absolutely stunning. But blame the wedding hangover, despite looking ultra-beautiful, Sonam failed to grab eyeballs like Aishwarya & Deepika.
If on one side, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's butterfly-inspired look in Michael Gown & Deepika's killer look in magenta gown by Ashi Studio trended on social media and became talk of the town, Sonam Kapoor received a comparatively cold reaction from the Twitterati.
In Ralph & Russo
Sonam Kapoor, who owned the Cannes red carpet in a custom Ralph & Russo lehenga, looked every bit pretty.
Cannes 2018 Is Special
Cannes 2018 will always hold a special place in Sonam Kapoor's heart as this year will marks her first outing at Cannes post marriage.
Sonam Meets Mahira
Sonam Kapoor also bumped into Mahira Khan, who's also representing L'Oreal brand, while making her debut at Cannes and the duo posed for an adorable picture.
Look At That ‘Heena’
It's only been a few days since Sonam's wedding, and her heena is still on her hand, which perfectly complimented her outfit.
Flawless
Sonam Kapoor looked flawless and one can clearly see the post-wedding ‘glow' on her face.
‘Hair Goals’
How amazing is Sonam Kapoor's hair-detailing for Cannes 2018? We're totally digging into her look. What about you?
Candid!
A candid click of Sonam Kapoor, before hitting the red carpet for Cannes 2018.
Drop-dead Gorgeous!
These stunning pictures of Sonam Kapoor are proof that she's called a ‘fashionista' for a reason.
Yay Or Nay?
What do you think about Sonam Kapoor's look for Cannes 2018? Did you find it better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Deepika Padukone? Let us know in the comments section below.
