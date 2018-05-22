 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Finds Dulquer Salmaan 'Cute', Says He Is Such A Good Actor!

English
Malayalam hearthrob Dulquer Salmaan will be foraying in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan- Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan. The actor has already bagged his second flick- a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's popular novel, 'The Zoya Factor' which stars Sonam Kapoor opposite him.

While Sonam is yet to start working with Dulquer, the actress is already all praises over him. Recently while speaking to Deccan Chronicle, here's what Sonam had to say about Dulquer-

Sonam Finds Dulquer Cute

The Veere Di Wedding actress was quoted as saying by the daily, " He is really cute and such a good actor. I have seen his film Okay Kanmani and he was fabulous in that."

She Has A History Of Working With South Indian Actors

She further added, "I really liked him in that movie and I have a history of working with South Indian actors. Dhanush was launched with Raanjhanaa, so I think I work well with them.

Sonam Is Yet To Start Prepping For The Film

"I haven't started prepping with Dulquer. It's starting in August so I am looking forward to working with him. We will start in August or September," Sonam quipped.

Sonam Is Excited To Play This Character

Earlier she was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, " It's always nice to play vibrant, empowered women. I'm excited that Pooja and Aarti are making this film with me and Abhishek, who is brilliant with actors."

Here's What Dulquer Says

Dulquer was quoted as saying, "I loved the idea and how the book was adapted for the screen. It's a super team and I've known a lot of them for a long time."

Anuja's novel 'The Zoya Factor' revolves around a Rajput girl who meets the Indian cricket team as part of her job as an advertising agency representative and ends up becoming the lucky charm for the team. She soon falls for the Indian skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn't believe in luck.

The film will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma with dialogues written by Anuja herself. The Zoya Factor is slated to release on 5th April, 2019.

