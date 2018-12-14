 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor Lands Dulquer Salmaan In Trouble With Her 'Weirdo' Driving Video!

After making his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan- Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan, Malayalam heartthrob has starting shooting for his second Hindi film, 'The Zoya Factor' which has him sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor. The duo have been filming in the city for quite sometime.

However, a recent video of Dulquer from the sets got him into trouble with the Mumbai Police. It all began when a video of him violating some road safety norms started doing rounds on the internet. It showed him sitting in a driver's seat of his car but with a phone in his hands and hands off the steering wheel. Sonam who shot this video is heard saying 'weirdo' by the end of it.

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

When the video came to the Mumbai Police's attention schooled Dulquer for violating traffic norms and wrote, "We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

Immediately, Sonam came to Dulquer's rescue and tweeted back, "We weren't driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I'm glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal @dulQuer."

Soon, Dulquer tweeted to Mumbai Police's handle saying that they should check some facts before tweeting things.

Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting. #notawierdo https://t.co/WnKSnSDmjZ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 14, 2018

To this, the Mumbai Police's Twitter page wrote back, "We appreciate that you weren't indulging in any irresponsible violation. A good example for all your fans @dulQuer."

They even replied back to Sonam by posting, "For us, No Mumbaikar is 'regular' they are all 'special'! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn't 'rigged'." @sonamakapoor."

To this, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress wrote, "I'm so glad! All of us are so grateful for your concern and protection."