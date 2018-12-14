English
 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor Lands Dulquer Salmaan In Trouble With Her 'Weirdo' Driving Video!

Sonam Kapoor Lands Dulquer Salmaan In Trouble With Her 'Weirdo' Driving Video!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After making his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan- Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan, Malayalam heartthrob has starting shooting for his second Hindi film, 'The Zoya Factor' which has him sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor. The duo have been filming in the city for quite sometime.

    dqa

    However, a recent video of Dulquer from the sets got him into trouble with the Mumbai Police. It all began when a video of him violating some road safety norms started doing rounds on the internet. It showed him sitting in a driver's seat of his car but with a phone in his hands and hands off the steering wheel. Sonam who shot this video is heard saying 'weirdo' by the end of it.

    When the video came to the Mumbai Police's attention schooled Dulquer for violating traffic norms and wrote, "We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

    Immediately, Sonam came to Dulquer's rescue and tweeted back, "We weren't driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I'm glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal @dulQuer."

    Soon, Dulquer tweeted to Mumbai Police's handle saying that they should check some facts before tweeting things. 

    To this, the Mumbai Police's Twitter page wrote back, "We appreciate that you weren't indulging in any irresponsible violation. A good example for all your fans @dulQuer."

    They even replied back to Sonam by posting, "For us, No Mumbaikar is 'regular' they are all 'special'! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn't 'rigged'." @sonamakapoor."

    To this, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress wrote, "I'm so glad! All of us are so grateful for your concern and protection."

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue