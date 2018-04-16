 »   »   » Kathua Rape Case: Twitterati Spit Fire On Sonam Kapoor For Her Communal Take; Kareena On Target Too

Swara Defends Kareena

However, Swara Bhasker defended her Veere Di Wedding" co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, from a troll who shamed the actor for marrying Saif Ali Khan.

"She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu (she) is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian (sic)" the person wrote in reply to the actor's tweet.

Swara Slammed The Twitter User For Spreading Hate

"You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from.

"You are a shame on India and Hindus. That s**ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy," she wrote back.

Here's What Sonam Had Tweeted Over Kathua Rape Case

Like other B-town celebs, Sonam Kapoor also reacted to Kathua Rape case and tweeted, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country." [sic]

Koena Mitra Slams Sonam Kapoor

However, Koena Mitra blasted Sonam for her 'fake Hindu' remark and wrote, "Any comments @sonamakapoor? You condemded a heinous crime(I appreciate) but gave it a communal twist "Fake Hindus ". Kindly do the same for all . How can you blame an entire religion for this Rape. These victims are ours too! justiceForAll."

Sonam Gets Slammed By Some Of Her Fans As Well

A user named Khanna‏ @Subir_khanna replied to Sonam Kapoor's tweet, "आप को बलात्कार में भी हिन्दू मुस्लमान दीखता है. अगर कोई अपराधी हिन्दू है तो उसके धर्म को लेकर शोर मचाओ. और अल्लाह हु अकबर बोलकर बम फोड़ने वालो का धर्म छिपाओ. आखिर आप हिन्दू होने पर इतने शर्मिंदा क्यों है?"

Suraj‏ @suraj_del

"Bollywood from @sonamakapoor to @RichaChadha to any1,becomes selective in outrage wen victim is Hindu & culprit is a Muslim. In Sasaram Bihar, 6 yr old Hindu girl raped by Meraj Alam but as usual no outrage in MSM. Crime/rape has no religion until its by Muslim & victim is Hindu."

Suraj‏ @suraj_del

"Everyone shud speak against heinous crimes as Rape. But what baffles me is the selective outrage for #Kathua incident. Why no outrage for rapes in #Assam where 5-6 hindu girls raped by Muslims over last 2-3 months? Why no discussion on primetime #FightforAsifa."

Manish‏ @manishwithtruth

"क्या आपमें हिम्मत है उन मुसलमानों को फेक मुसलमान कहने की जो आतंकवादियों का साथ देते हैं,उनके जनाजे में शामिल होते हैं,सेना पर पत्थर चलाते हैं,बंगाल में हिंदुओं के घर जलाते हैं और उनकी बहन बेटियों की इज्जत लूटते हैं? जवाब 'न' है इसलिए ढोंग बंद करो."

Yogesh Sharma @ Rocthgama

"इसमे fake hindu कहा से आ गया, क्या तुम लोग भी real हो क्या ज्यादा पैसे कमाने के लिए किसी भी हद तक जा सकते हो जब खुद ही real नही हो तो दूसरे को क्यों सलाह दे रहे हो और वो भी पूरे धर्म पर उंगली, तुम जैसे जाहिल गवार और कितना गिरेंगे ।।"

CA Navneet @CANavneet1

"Have you ever used fake or radicals Islam on killing of innocent by Islamic Terrorist ?? The how dare u to use Fake Hindus...it shows ur double standards ..Jitni ghatiya aapki acting hai usse bhi ghatiya aapki soch hai.."

Pianca singh‏ @singh_pianca

"#fake Hindu ni #fake Bollywood salman Khan k hit n run case m kisi ne v ni bola #justice for innocent people proof hone k baad v aur abhi kch proof v ni hua fir v hinduo ko gali Di ja rhi h bcz wo Hindu temple k pss mili ass pss aur v religion k log rhte honge sirf Hindu he ni"