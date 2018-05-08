 »   »   » FIRST LOOK! Sonam Kapoor's Groom Anand Ahuja Is Ready For The Wedding & Looks All Excited [Picture]

Related Articles
Finally, the D-day has arrived for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. In a few minutes, Sonam will tie knot with her long-time boyfriend, Anand Ahuja and we're here with the first picture of Anand Ahuja, looking like a royal groom. Anand is donning a Nehru collar muted dark beige sherwani, paired up with turban and pearl & stone neckpiece.
He’s All Excited
Anand Ahuja is visibly all excited to marry the love of his life, Sonam Kapoor and we are totally rooting for this shy groom.
Arjun Leaves For The Venue
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in blue kurta and is all set to leave for the venue, where Sonam will get married.
Pretty Pretty
Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor donned a dark pink lehenga for the wedding and looked every bit cute in the same.
Anil Kapoor
Daddy Anil Kapoor snapped outside Sonam Kapoor's aunt bungalow, where the wedding will take place.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sonam Kapoor's BFF Jacqueline Fernandez clicked as she leaves for Sonam Kapoor's wedding.
