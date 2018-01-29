 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Joins Anil Kapoor For 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'!

Actress Sonam Kapoor has began shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, sister of Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' marks the first collaboration of father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.



The film went on floors last week in Patiala and is joined by Sonam Kapoor today.



Thanking Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share the news saying, "Ek Ladki ko dekha! My first shot with my father after 10 years in this industry! Thank you @shellychopradharfor writing something compelling enough for me to take the plunge and thank you #vidhuvinodchopra for making it happen!".



Taking about her debut film as a director Shelly Chopra Dhar had said, "Anil is like a kid, extremely excited about his role. His character sports a look that hasn't been seen on him in a long time. We will be shooting at a family house in Patiala, which is perfect setting for the film. I am shooting entirely at real locations as I want the film to develop as organically as possible. We can't wait to start rolling now."



The film also stars popular TV actress Madhu Malti as Anil Kapoor's mother and Rajkummar Rao as Sonam Kapoor's love interest along with Juhi Chawla.



Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra films, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is directed by debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar and is slated to release on 12th October 2018.