 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Christmas Weekend Airport Looks: Pictures!

Sonam's Elegant Pantsuit Look

Sonam Kapoor is probably the best fashion icon in Bollywood and no one could deny it. Sonam was travelling today donning an 80s inspired look. Sonam was wearing a black pant-suit with a white top. Her black blazer had a front-tie detail. Pant-suits seem to be becoming a thing with many Bollywood divas sporting this look. Sonam Kapoor was recently feted as the PETA Person of the Year 2018 for she has been outspoken about animal rights. On the work front, Sonam is filming for Ek Ladki Koh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which is set to release on February 1st, 2019.

Jacqueline Walks Out Of Airport With Swagger

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez walked out of the airport in total swag today. She wore a black crop top and satin brown track pants. She had on a khaki green bomber jacket over her top. She looked like a total boss. Jacqueline was last seen in the multi-starrer Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza. She will next appear on Drive, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. It's release date has been postponed indefinitely.

Shraddha Looks So Cute In Boyfriend Jeans

Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport today. She looked very cute in a blue ruffle sleeved top and casual boyfriend jeans. She smiled shyly as she was snapped by the cameras. Shraddha received praise for her role as a ghost in the film Stree. She is now working on two films, Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which will be released in 2019.

Kartik Aaryan Grins For The Cameras

Actor Kartik Aaryan grinned for the cameras as he walked out of the airport today. He was sporting a casual - cool look, wearing a grey sweatshirt and basic denims, and white sneakers. Kartik last appeared on the comedy film, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. He will next be seen on Luka Chupi starring opposite Kriti Sanon. There is also a buzz going around that Kartik will work with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal.