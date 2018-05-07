 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A PRINCESS In White & Gold At Her Mehendi Ceremony

First Pic!

Here's the first picture of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja together from their mehendi ceremony and they are giving us major couple goals!

Colour Of Love

Sonam Kapoor flaunts the colour of love on her hands and we're totally drooling over her look for tonight!

Oh My My!

If this picture of Sonam Kapoor doesn't take your breath away, we don't know what will! Sonam Kapoor is nothing but a vision in white.

Janhvi & Khushi

Just like Sonam Kapoor, her cousins Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor stun in white!

Swara Is All Set To Woo Too!

Swara Bhaskar is all set to attend the mehendi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and she chose Manish Malhotra outfit for the night and needless to say, she's looking simply stunning!

Anshula Kapoor

As the dress code for the night is white, Arjun Kapoor's sister dons a white ethnic wear, while she's spotted at the venue, where mehendi ceremony will take place.

Jacqueline With Her Mommie

Sonam Kapoor's bestie Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a picture with her mom, before leaving for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and we're eagerly waiting for more inside pictures.

Beautiful!

Sonam Kapoor looks immense pretty in this picture and no wonder why she's touted as the fashionista of the B-town!