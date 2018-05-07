 »   »   » NEW PICTURES! Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A PRINCESS In White & Gold At Her Mehendi Ceremony

English
Yesterday (May 6, 2018) Sonam Kapoor got her mehendi done and today the entire Kapoor clan has gathered at BKC to celebrate the 'mehendi' ceremony of the would-be bride. We have got our hands on the first picture of Sonam Kapoor for the special night and she's looking nothing less than a Queen!

Sonam Kapoor chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla golden lehenga for tonight's function and boy, her flawless just took our breath away! Okay okay, enough talking. Check out the pictures right here, right now!

First Pic!

Here's the first picture of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja together from their mehendi ceremony and they are giving us major couple goals!

Colour Of Love

Sonam Kapoor flaunts the colour of love on her hands and we're totally drooling over her look for tonight!

Oh My My!

If this picture of Sonam Kapoor doesn't take your breath away, we don't know what will! Sonam Kapoor is nothing but a vision in white.

Janhvi & Khushi

Just like Sonam Kapoor, her cousins Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor stun in white!

Swara Is All Set To Woo Too!

Swara Bhaskar is all set to attend the mehendi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor and she chose Manish Malhotra outfit for the night and needless to say, she's looking simply stunning!

Anshula Kapoor

As the dress code for the night is white, Arjun Kapoor's sister dons a white ethnic wear, while she's spotted at the venue, where mehendi ceremony will take place.

Jacqueline With Her Mommie

Sonam Kapoor's bestie Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a picture with her mom, before leaving for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and we're eagerly waiting for more inside pictures.

Beautiful!

Sonam Kapoor looks immense pretty in this picture and no wonder why she's touted as the fashionista of the B-town!

Read more about: sonam kapoor
Story first published: Monday, May 7, 2018, 18:08 [IST]
Other articles published on May 7, 2018
