 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant At Her MEHENDI CEREMONY: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor In Attendance [Pictures]

It's finally begun! The festivities kick off with Sonam Kapoor getting her wedding mehendi done today (Sunday 6, 2018) and boy, she looks so radiant that it's difficult for us to take our eyes off her! The bride-to-be can be seen posing along with her friends Kunal Rawal and Samyukta Nair.

Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were clicked arriving at the do and needless to say that they're looking nothing but simply pretty. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also clicked at the do. Among others, celebs including Karan Johar and Kirron Kher have also arrived to attend Sonam's mehendi ceremony.

Sonam Looks Radiant

Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as she is seen getting her mehendi done. We're totally crushing over the glow on her face.

Prettilicious!

Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor look all excited and elated as they get their mehendi done for the ceremony.

Janhvi Arrives At The Ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor arrives at Sonam Kapoor's house for the mehendi ceremony. Donning a white traditional wear, Janhvi is a vision in white.

Brothers!

Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal & Mohit Marwah caught in fun mode at Sonam Kapoor's 'mehendi' ceremony.

#OOTD

On a special note, Khushi Kapoor chose Manish Malhotra's outfit for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and the she looks stunning!

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay & Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor poses for the media as she arrives at the Kapoors house.

Rhea Kapoor & Karan Johar

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapor flaunts her mehendi, while Karan Johar photobombs her picture!

KJo Ups The Glam Factor!

Karan Johar looked all stylish as he arrived for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony.

