 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant At Her MEHENDI CEREMONY: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor In Attendance [Pictures]

Sonam Looks Radiant

Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as she is seen getting her mehendi done. We're totally crushing over the glow on her face.

Prettilicious!

Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor look all excited and elated as they get their mehendi done for the ceremony.

Janhvi Arrives At The Ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor arrives at Sonam Kapoor's house for the mehendi ceremony. Donning a white traditional wear, Janhvi is a vision in white.

Brothers!

Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal & Mohit Marwah caught in fun mode at Sonam Kapoor's 'mehendi' ceremony.

#OOTD

On a special note, Khushi Kapoor chose Manish Malhotra's outfit for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and the she looks stunning!

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay & Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor poses for the media as she arrives at the Kapoors house.

Rhea Kapoor & Karan Johar

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapor flaunts her mehendi, while Karan Johar photobombs her picture!

KJo Ups The Glam Factor!

Karan Johar looked all stylish as he arrived for Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony.