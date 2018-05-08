 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor WOWS As A BRIDE On Her Wedding Day: Bachchans, Kareena With Taimur Arrive At The Venue

#NazarNalage

Sonam Kapoor needs to put a ‘kaala teeka' as she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. We're so glad to see Sonam, entering into a new phase of her life and we wish only & only happiness to the girl!

Bachchans Arrive At The Do

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan arrive at the venue, where the weddng will take place.

Pic Courtesy: Manav Manglani

Awwww!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the venue along with Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The Kapoors!

Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor accompanied daddy Boney Kapoor to the wedding. Aren't you drooling over the gorgeous ‘lehengas' of Janhvi & Khushi?

Arjun Kapoor

Dapper Arjun Kapoor clicked outside the venue. He sported a royal blue kurta and left us singing his song from Ki & Ka ‘He's the most wanted munda.. kehti hai kar kudi.'

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks all pretty in pink lehenga as she's snapped outside the wedding venue.

Karan Johar

Trust Karan Johar to always put his ‘swag' look on point! Looking all dapper in pink kurta, Karan Johar arrives at the do.

Has Karisma Stopped Ageing?

Just look at her people! Who would believe that she's a mother of two? Karisma Kapor gives major fashion goals, looking all flawless.