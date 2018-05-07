 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride-To-Be Has Her Loved Ones By Her Side! [NEW PICS]

Siblings Love

Sonam Kapoor is all smiles for a picture with brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. Such a pretty frame naa?

Too Much Awesomeness

Sonam's cousins- Khushi, Jahnavi, Shanaya and others strike a perfect pose for the cameras.

Sonam & Anand Just Can't Get Enough Of The Lens

Sonam and her groom-to-be Anand Ahuja are at their happy best with a guest.

Oh My My, She's An Absolute Love

Just can't get enough of Jahnavi's gorgeous avatar? We too second that folks! Isn't she looking dressed to kill!

First Let Me Click A Selfie

One of Sonam's bestie Masaba Gupta sneaks in some selfie time with a guest at Sonam's mehendi function.

Jacqueline Fernandez At Her Chirpy Best

Sonam's bestie and 'Race 3' actress Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her million dollar smile for the paparazzi while heading towards Sonam's function.

One More Picture Of Masaba Gupta

Masaba shared this picture of her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Elegant but bursting. Hoping this blouse doesn't pop. in @houseofmasaba."

That's Shilpa Shetty For You

The gorgeous diva looks stunning as usual in this white outfit and we totally loved that cute orange sling bag!

BFF's Forever

Close friends Sonam and Jacqueline pose for a lovely picture together with a guest and we just can't keep our eyes off the royal frame!