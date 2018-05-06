 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS From Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Rani Mukerji Joins The Squad; Anand Ahuja Caught BLUSHING

Related Articles
A few hours ago, we brought you the first picture from Sonam Kapoor's mehendi and now we're back with inside pictures from Sonam Kapor-Anand Ahuja's mehendi ceremony. Among others, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were also spotted enjoying the wedding festivities at the Kapoors' house and we're totally in love with their pictures.
We also got our hands on Anand Ahuja's pictures, in which he is seen all blushing while posing with his would-be, Sonam Kapoor. Check out all the pictures below..
Sonam & Anand At Their Mehendi
Have you ever seen Sonam Kapoor this happy? We don't think so, and we just can't stop crushing over these two lovebirds. They're madly in love and one can clearly see that.
Uff.. That Glow!
Sonam Kapor flaunts her mehendi, while she poses for a picture with a guest at the celebration. She's glowing and how!
Squad Goals!
Karan Johar & Maheep Kapoor take a moment to pose with the cousins of Sonam Kapoor and he can be seen here with Janvhi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula.
Awww!
While Shraddha Kapoor skipped the mehendi ceremony of Sonam Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor attended it and also shared a picture with Sonam.
Terrific Trio!
Rani Mukerji, who shares a great camaraderie with Anil Kapoor, was also spotted at his daughter Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony and we're elated to see the ‘Nayak' re-union.
Sonam Is All Smiles
Popular mehendi artist, Veena Nagda applies mehendi on Sonam Kapoor's hands and legs, while the latter is all smiles.
A Fun Trio!
Rhea Kapoor poses for a selfie along with Mohit Marwah and Shanaya Kapoor.
They’re Love!
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had said that she loves twinning and we can see how well Sonam & Anand have colour co-ordinated their outfits for the mehendi ceremony.
The ‘Bros’
Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor pose for a selfie at Sonam Kapoor's mehendi.
For the uninitiated, Sonam will tie knot on May 8, 2018. Stay locked with us for more updates on Sonam Kapoor's wedding!
