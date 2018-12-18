English
Actress Sonam Kapoor Is PETA’s Person Of The Year 2018!

    Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has been named as India's Person of The Year by animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Sonam has been given this honour as she has been a vocal activist for animal welfare on social media, and has encouraged people to take to veganism.

    Sonam Kapoor Is This Year’s PETA Person Of The Year!

    Talking about the animal activist in Sonam, PETA India Associate Director Sachin Bangera said in a statement, "Whether she's enjoying vibrant vegan meals or rallying her fans to do their part to stop animal suffering, Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to help animals any way she can." He added, "We encourage everyone to take a page out of her book and live with compassion and respect for all beings."

    Sonam turned vegan when she learnt that she was lactose intolerant. She had told DNA in an interview, "I stopped eating meat four or five years ago. What has happened now is that I've stopped consuming milk and milk products."

    In 2016, PETA had names Sonam India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity. Sonam also makes conscious fashion choices with regard to her brand which she co-owns with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She strictly doesn't use animal products for her handbag line of her fashion brand, Rheson. Sonam received a Compassionate Business Award from PETA in 2017 for her animal cruelty free handbag line.

    Sonam Kapoor has also, in the past, urged the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to not revoke a ban on classroom dissection of animals for university going life science and zoology students. In another animal welfare issue, she had called for a state wide ban in Maharashtra on glass-coated manja (kite strings) that can kill birds. To avoid such accidents, she donated 'kind kites' that are safer to use, to children.

    Bollywood has many stars who have ditched the animal diet and have decided to go either vegetarian or vegan. Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, John Abraham, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are among them. Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone and Jacqueline Fernandez are other Bollywood stars who have received PETA Person of the Year awards in the past.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 23:28 [IST]
