 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor On Her Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt: My Character Is An Amalgamation Of A Lot Of Things

Is Her Character Based On Tina Munim?

Sonam denied these reports in her interview and was quoted as saying, "My character is an amalgamation of a lot of things, and I'm not allowed to speak about it because of everything that's attached to the film, but I was excited to play it. "



It's A Small Role

She further emphasized, "Even though it's a very small role, I wanted to be a part of that film. When people see the film they'll understand why I wanted to be a small part of that."



A Deja Vu For Sonam

Earlier while talking to Quint, the 'PadMan' actress had revealed that reuniting with Ranbir on the sets was like a deju vu for her. She was quoted as saying, "

I don't think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu."



Sonam Also Spoke About Veere Di Wedding

English Alarabiya quoted her as saying, "The other film I'm doing is called Veere Di Wedding, and it's completely helmed by women. My sister is producing in it, I'm acting in it with a couple of my girlfriends, and it's basically to say that women can make films that are very entertaining, commercial coming of age and buddy films, not only men."



The Film Has Serious Intentions

Sonam told the portal, "What's unfortunate is that women don't understand the kind of propaganda that has led to us competing with each other. It's almost been a kind of ‘divide and rule' situation. The more we understand that the more we stand together, there's strength in numbers. The more we work together, the more we support each other, the opportunities for us will be better and the way that we are treated will be much better. Not that I'm saying that men and women are at opposing ends, but women need to come together at some point."



Veere Di Wedding Is More Dramedy Than Comedy

She further added, "We wanted something really fun and very real. The film is very real. It's exactly what happens in society. It's women in different stages in their lives and four best friends. I am working with my best friends in the film-the girls playing my best friends are my best friends. The dynamic is very interesting. We didn't have to create any chemistry. The director did a movie called Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, and he does amazing comedy. He's also very good at the other side too-it's more dramedy than comedy. It's pretty cool."

