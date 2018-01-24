 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor On Trolls: Do Not Give A Sh*t; They're Fake Profiles Who Are Hired To Write Such Stuff

Online trolls have been part of almost all the celebs, especially who're on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recently, while talking to DNA Sonam gave away a few tips to handle social media trolls and said, "It's simply five things - Do not give a s**t to what nameless, faceless people say because they are obviously cowards."

"If they wanted to comment on you, they wouldn't do it anonymously. Usually, they are fake profiles who are hired to write such stuff by whoever. I don't know! Report them. Block them."

"You should also know that because you are relevant, they're talking about you - good or bad. And finally, just be positive and happy knowing that there are people who love you for who you are."

She further added, "The trolls can be sexist and judgmental but I know I'm smart and capable of expressing an opinion."

"I'm a successful woman, a feminist, a humanist, a national award winner and I say this with a great sense of pride and satisfaction: I get to live a fairy tale life every single day."

"I walk the international stage, I'm an avid reader with a library full of books, I am a consumer of news, an engaged Indian and so very capable of having a discussion on any issue, with anyone. Just because I'm an actor, it doesn't mean I can't have an opinion."

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for Padman, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2018. The film is in tremendous buzz and it also casts Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.