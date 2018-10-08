India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Outburst; Fans THRASH Her Calling Her A Hypocrite

Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Outburst; Fans THRASH Her Calling Her A Hypocrite

By
    Kangana Ranaut Vs Sonam Kapoor: Sonam's THIS statement makes Kangana ANGRY | FilmiBeat

    The comment of Sonam Kapoor 'Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously', didn't go well with Kangana Ranaut and the latter thrashed Sonam for making such remarks against her! She was quoted as saying, "Sonam isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me!!!! I will demolish each one of them."

    And now, Sonam has reacted to Kangana's outburst but fans are anything but Sonam's side and they ended up slamming her for her remarks and also called her a 'hypocrite'.

    Here's How Sonam Reacted

    Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that reads, "Women need to stand together! irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react.

    All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I'm proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let's stand together and speak up. Let's not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer." [sic]

    @jk_khanzz

    "@sonamkapoor You complain about online trolls but honey you're one of the biggest ones yourself. Your response to the fellow's tweet was disgusting and immature.

    You committed an ad-hominem attack by attacking the fellow's character regarding women, and you don't even know him. Nor did bat have anything to do with the issue at hand.

    That is trolling. If you have the right to express your opinions, then so do others so learn to take what you give. You should get off IG and all other social media too so that we don't have to see your TROLLING and garbage opinions. Thanks."

    @rani_meeta

    "@sonamkapoor you can't take Kangana ranaut seriously ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ? what r u Infront of her. Her talent her knowledge her education he guts her concerns her courage. Nothing. Stop throwing Garbage from your mouth." [sic]

    @a_fashionoista_daires

    "Unfollowing u girl u hypocrite ..kangna said correct u dumb. Just started dislikeing u dumb girl .first understand the meaning of famines than start talking about anything.u said it's hard to take kangna seriously,I mean do u know no body take u seriously u dumb sonam Kapoor." [sic]

    @yeetingthroughlife

    "Hard to take Kangana seriously." and what makes you think it's easy to take a person seriously whose family influence bought her an entire career?

    As for fashion, quirky doesn't always mean fashionable so knock it off. Kangana is her own woman and wayyyy better than you at just about, anything.

    Learn to exchange respect on your own worth not your father's coz ain't nobody listening to you talking crap." [sic]

    @d.ki.momster

    "Media has shown , exactly what u said...just putting a status like this won't help..what will help is if u think before talking." [sic]

    @kabita.subedi

    "I hope she is taking her words back or will never do from now on ...and may be she is mature enough to not to speak anything anywhere ... and she is here talking about kangan's recent claims. Sonam needs to grow up and be beautiful inside as she is outside." [sic]

    Fans React To Sonam's Post And Trolled Her Massively

    @sohailmustafa21: "You have always criticized Kangana and Kangana has always given u respect , you need to control your word's , actually it's not your fault fake actor's like you are always behave in this way , Shukar hai Anil Kapoor is ur father otherwise you are not a good for anything .

    Kangana is a actor please google word actor and work on it , acting is not ur part you need to sleep home." [sic]

    Read more about: sonam kapoor kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    X
