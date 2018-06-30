 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor Recaps Inside Details About How She Fell In Love With Hubby Anand Ahuja!

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a fairy-tale wedding in May. It was a star-studded affair with the whose's who from the film industry making their presence felt. Since then the couple has been goving us plenty of relationship goals. Their frequent PDA's social media show how much deeply they are in love with each other. Two years ago, after two months of conversations that began on Facebook, Snapchat and late-night calls, Sonam and Anand decided to finally to meet.
They were so excited to meet each other that he turned up in his gym clothes, while she in "gross" trackpants and tee. They spent the entire day walking around London, talking. And exactly two years from that day, they tied the knot in Mumbai. In their latest interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam and Anand give a sneak-peek into their love story.
Anand Spills Details About His First Meeting With Sonam
While speaking to Vogue, he said, "The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.' And we spoke for two hours that night...Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations."
Sonam Recalls Her First Date
"I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life."
Life Post Marriage
Sonam reveals, "It's nice making a home together. Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn't blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance-you gotta do what you gotta do. But he posed one question to me: ‘If it was me who had to go to a work meeting right after the wedding, what would you do?' I said I'll kill you. So he's like, ‘I think it's double standards!"
Here's What Sonam Loves About Anand
"He's non-judgemental-with everybody. Very open-minded and progressive. I'm a little conservative and close-minded about a few things, and he's taught me to see the other side, to look at things with a lot more compassion and care, to be a little more pragmatic and practical, as I can be very emotional and quick to judge sometimes, which is not nice."
How Sweet Of Him!
On the other hand, Anand said, "She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam's very black and white. She knows what's wrong and what's right, and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She's intuitive and patient, I second-guess."
Relationship Goals
Sonam revealed that Anand Ahuja can't wear his wedding ring all the time since he plays basketball. So, a New York-based tattoo artist got him a version of the wedding ring as a tattoo on his finger.
