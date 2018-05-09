 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Reception: Did Varun Dhawan Just Make His Relationship Official With Natasha Dalal?

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor's wedding party which was held last night at the Leela in Mumbai saw a bevy of B-town celebrities making their presence felt. Be it the dapper men- Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor or the gorgeous ladies Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others, everyone walked in with style giving the paparazzi plenty of 'click-click' moments.
One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Varun Dhawan also arrived with ahem, ahem...his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds who never indulge in PDA looked visibly comfortable this time with the paps and posed for pictures. Scroll down to read more-
Meet The Gorgeous Couple
Varun Dhawan walked hand-in-hand and made a grand entry with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor looked dashing in a blue indo-western coat with white pyjami while his lady love opted for an off-white lehenga for the evening.
After Sonam. Wedding Bells Ringing For Varun?
An insider further revealed to Pinkvilla that Varun officially introduced Natasha as his girlfriend to all his industry buddies. Hmmm, now that's interesting!
Varun's 'Aww'dorable Gesture For Natasha
Incidentally yesterday was Natasha's 29th birthday and Varun even left a love-struck message on Instagram for his girlfriend. The actor shared a cute selfie of the couple on his Insta story and captioned it "Happy Birthday @natashadalal."
Is Marriage On The Cards For Varun?
Recently in an interview Varun had confessed, "I honestly believe that one should get married only when one feels like going for it. I don't think you can pick any particular age to get hitched. It should happen at the right time, and I am sure it will be the same for me as well. At the moment, there is no plan as such, but whenever there is, I will let everyone know."
On Why He Prefers To Keep His Relationship Under Wraps
"I feel it takes away from your personal life. That's the only reason I don't talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items. I think it is hard to have a relationship, in general, in 2018. For me or anyone else if you are in a relationship, if you are happy, you are happy. You don't have to prove it to anyone and that's why I don't talk about it. She (Natasha) is a normal girl, she is a normal kid. She wants to live a normal life and it is my job to protect her."
But now with the lovebirds finally flaunting their fondness for each other in the public, it looks like they are ready to take their relationship to the next level? What do you folks thinks?
On work front, Varun recently wrapped Sui Dhaaga and is now busy shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank.
