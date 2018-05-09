 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Reception: Did Varun Dhawan Just Make His Relationship Official With Natasha Dalal?

Meet The Gorgeous Couple

Varun Dhawan walked hand-in-hand and made a grand entry with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor looked dashing in a blue indo-western coat with white pyjami while his lady love opted for an off-white lehenga for the evening.

After Sonam. Wedding Bells Ringing For Varun?

An insider further revealed to Pinkvilla that Varun officially introduced Natasha as his girlfriend to all his industry buddies. Hmmm, now that's interesting!

Varun's 'Aww'dorable Gesture For Natasha

Incidentally yesterday was Natasha's 29th birthday and Varun even left a love-struck message on Instagram for his girlfriend. The actor shared a cute selfie of the couple on his Insta story and captioned it "Happy Birthday @natashadalal."

Is Marriage On The Cards For Varun?

Recently in an interview Varun had confessed, "I honestly believe that one should get married only when one feels like going for it. I don't think you can pick any particular age to get hitched. It should happen at the right time, and I am sure it will be the same for me as well. At the moment, there is no plan as such, but whenever there is, I will let everyone know."

On Why He Prefers To Keep His Relationship Under Wraps

"I feel it takes away from your personal life. That's the only reason I don't talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items. I think it is hard to have a relationship, in general, in 2018. For me or anyone else if you are in a relationship, if you are happy, you are happy. You don't have to prove it to anyone and that's why I don't talk about it. She (Natasha) is a normal girl, she is a normal kid. She wants to live a normal life and it is my job to protect her."