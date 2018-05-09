 »   »   » Stars Spotted At Sonam Kapoor's RECEPTION: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Ranbir, Katrina, Alia & Others [PICS]

Related Articles
Yesterday (May 8, 2018) afternoon, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja and now the couple has arrived at their reception party that is taking place at hotel Leela, Mumbai. As expected, the wedding reception seems to be a star-studded event and it is attended by the who's who of B-town.
Celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Juhi Chawla were spotted at the grand reception of Sonam Kapoor in their stylish avatars and we know you don't wanna miss their pictures.
Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived together at the reception party and it will be the first time that Alia & Ranbir will party with Katrina Kaif under one roof post their alleged affair rumours!
Sonam & Anand Are All Smiles
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja kept their look simple but looked every bit gorgeous. Anand is one cool guy and the way he looks at Sonam is just adorable.
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan walk hand-in-hand and left us drooling over their colour co-ordinated look for the party.
Aish & Abhi
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan heat it up at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.
Alia With Ranbir
Amidst their affair rumours, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor make a joint entry at Sonam Kapoor's reception party. While Alia looked all gorgeous in lime yellow lehenga, Ranbir looked dashing in white!
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a red shimmery lehenga. We're totally loving this hot look of Katrina!
Akshay & Twinkle
Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Padman alongside Sonam Kapoor, was also spotted at the reception party of the latter. He was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna.
Janhvi & Khushi
Boney Kapoor poses for the media along with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Mira & Shahid
Pregnant Mira Kapoor accompanies hubby Shahid Kapoor to the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and we're loving their look for the night.
SRK Wih Rekha
Shahrukh Khan poses with the timeless diva Rekha. The Superstar looked killer, while the latter took our breath away with her stunning look.
Couple Goals!
Varun Dhawan attends Sonam Kapoor's wedding along with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Don't they look super cute?
Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor
Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor look all dapper as they pose for the media.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut makes an entry to Sonam Kapoor's reception along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is a vision in white as she poses for the media outside the venue.
KJo With His Mom
Karan Johar poses with his mom Hiroo Johar as he arrives at the venue.
The Kapoors
Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor mark heir attendance at the wedding while daughter Riddhima Kapoor gives it a miss.
