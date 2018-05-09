 »   »   » Stars Spotted At Sonam Kapoor's RECEPTION: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Ranbir, Katrina, Alia & Others [PICS]

Sonam & Anand Are All Smiles

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja kept their look simple but looked every bit gorgeous. Anand is one cool guy and the way he looks at Sonam is just adorable.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan walk hand in hand and left us drooling over their colour co-ordinated look for the party.

Aish & Abhi

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan heat it up at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Alia With Ranbir

Amidst their affair rumours, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor make a joint entry at Sonam Kapoor's reception party. While Alia looked all gorgeous in lime yellow lehenga, Ranbir looked dashing in white!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in a red shimmery lehenga. We're totally loving this hot look of Katrina!

Akshay & Twinkle

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Padman alongside Sonam Kapoor, was also spotted at the reception party of the latter. He was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna.

Janhvi & Khushi

Boney Kapoor poses for the media along with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Mira & Shahid

Pregnant Mira Kapoor accompanies hubby Shahid Kapoor to the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and we're loving their look for the night.

SRK Wih Rekha

Shahrukh Khan poses with the timeless diva Rekha. The Superstar looked killer, while the latter took our breath away with her stunning look.

Couple Goals!

Varun Dhawan attends Sonam Kapoor's wedding along with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Don't they look super cute?

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor look all dapper as they pose for the media.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut makes an entry to Sonam Kapoor's reception along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is a vision in white as she poses for the media outside the venue.

KJo With His Mom

Karan Johar poses with his mom Hiroo Johar as he arrives at the venue.

The Kapoors

Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor mark heir attendance at the wedding while daughter Riddhima Kapoor gives it a miss.