 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor REPRIMANDS Kareena Kapoor Khan For Saying She's NOT A Feminist; Gives A Befitting REPLY

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan dug a hole for herself when while promoting Veere Di Wedding, she made a statement like, "She is not a feminist", leaving her fans all pissed!

She had said, "I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Many fans trolled her and tweets like "I'm not sexist, I believe women belong in the kitchen. Just like #KareenaKapoor is not a feminist but believes in equality.", and "It's 2018 and we have a Kareena Kapoor say, 'I believe in equality of genders, but I am not a feminist'. How long before women in positions of influence educate themselves? Is that really too much to ask!," started pouring in on Twitter.

And now, Sonam Kapoor indirectly calls out Kareena for giving such statement!

Sonam Reprimands Kareena While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam Kapoor said, "When women say that they are not a feminist, it is very sad and ignorant." Sonam Explains Feminism "Feminism just means equal opportunity and equality to have the same privileges and choices as a man would have and I don't think there is anything wrong with that," said Sonam and we totally get her point! Sonam On Kareena Joining Social Media Speaking of the same, Sonam Kapoor said, "Every big celeb like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif have started joining social media, jab Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Instagram toh pata nahi kya hojaega." Sonam On SRK & Salman When Sonam was asked if given a chance, what would she as from Shahrukh Khan, the she said, "When will you work with me?" and for Salman, Sonam said, "When will you start taking me seriosuly?". Kareena On SRK & Salman In the same interview, when Kareena was asked about Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, she said, "I am just a huge Salman Khan fan, I adore him," further adding, "I want to ask Shahrukh Khan when are we watching Zero? Kareena On SRK Kareena also said, "I had amazing time shooting Ra One and it has one of all-time favourite songs with Akon - Chamak Challo!!! Only Shahrukh Khan can make that happen." Shikha Talsania On Ranbir & Ranveer Speaking of Ranbir, Shikha said, "I will ask Ranbir Kapoor when are we shooting for Wake Up Sid 2?" and for Ranveer she said, "Ranveer Singh is an energizing bunny." Swara On Using Cuss Words In Veere Di Wedding When asked about her bold dialgoue, in which she has given a vagina reference in Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar said, "I don't feel ashamed or embarrassed about it. It's a body part and I am just talking about it."

Coming back to Kareena's 'I'm not a feminist' comment, we wonder what the actress has to say about the bunder!

On a related note, Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.