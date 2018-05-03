 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Reveals She's Saving THIS WEDDING GIFT For Anand Ahuja Since 16 Years [INSIDE DETAILS]

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja are all set to enter the wedlock on May 8, 2018 and we're waiting for their D-day with bated breath! From what would Sonam Kapoor wear or how she would look as a bride to who all will attend her wedding, everything about the wedding has us all very excited!
While, the wedding is a few days away, we know what would Sonam will gift to her would-be-husband on the wedding day and let us also tell you that she's saving this wedding gift since sixteen years! Can you believe it?
Sonam's Wedding Gift For Anand!
A few years ago, when Sonam appeared on Simi Garewal's show, she had talked about the wedding gift she would like to give to her future husband.
She had revealed, "I have written quite a few poems but there was this one poem that I wrote when I was around 16 years old. It is called Ambition."
Awww, Isn't That Cute?
"I had promised myself that as soon as I find the person that I'm going to be with, I'm going to give him that poem.
The day I get married, the poem will be with that man and I'll say that this is what I want my life to be like and hopefully, we can work together towards this."
Did You Know Sonam Always Wanted To Get Married In India
In an interview with Brides Today in February, she had revealed, "I think I'll have a wedding with only my family and close friends in attendance. I would also prefer to get married in India because it's my favorite place in the world."
Sonam On Her Bridesmaids
Speaking about the same, Sonam had said, "If and when I get married, I would obviously like my sister (Rhea Kapoor) to be my chief bridesmaid. I don't know if that works or not. Do Indians have bridesmaids? My best friends Samyukta (Nair), Shehla (Khan), Swara (Bhasker), and Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) would also be there."
Sonam On Her Wedding Dress
"I don't like fashion pieces. I like beautiful, traditional Indian clothes, that don't go out of style," she had said, adding, "Don't do the mathapatti, the nose ring, the necklace, and the hathphool altogether."
Noted!
"Every piece should not be a statement piece. There should be one thing that's beautiful and stunning, and everything else has to accentuate it."
Sonam On Her Groom's Wedding Outfit
"I personally like a little bit of matchy-matchy things, but there just has to be an element of that. It can't be the same fabric, with the same embroidery on the outfit that the bride is also wearing. I just find it a bit too much," she added.
