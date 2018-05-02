English
Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Card Gets LEAKED; Also See Aishwarya Rai, Kareena & Others' Grand Invitations

Posted By:
Sonam Kapoor is the lady of an hour and we don't need to explain why! Her wedding preparation is going on in full swing and we're damn excited to see how the fashionista of the B-town, would look as a bride! While, we don't know which designer she would choose for her D-day and other functions, we got our hands on her wedding e-card and it's every bit unique.

On a similar note, also check out the wedding invitation cards of Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Arpita Khan Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Sonam's E-Wedding Card

Unlike other celebs, Sonam Kapoor didn't want to waste papers with grand wedding cards and rather sent out the invitations through an e-wedding card and we love this initiative of the actress.

Shahid Kapoor's Wedding Card

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in Gurgaon and here's how their wedding invitation card looked - simple yet elegant.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Card

Just like their wedding, their wedding card was also every bit royal. In fact, back in those days, the wedding card of Aishwarya & Abhishek became the talk of the town.

Vivek Oberoi 's Wedding Card

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka's gold and red wedding card talks volumes about their grand wedding affair!

Kareena-Saif's Wedding Card

Nawab Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan tied knot in 2012 and here's a glimpse of their wedding card.

Arpita & Aayush's Wedding Card

Salman Khan and his brothers left no stone unturned to make their sisters' wedding a lavish affair! And just like the wedding, the wedding card of Arpita was not only expensive but damn unique in design.

Imran & Avantika's Wedding Card

Imran Khan & Avantika's wedding card was sent in the form of a diary and it was the most unique pattern, we had ever seen!

Coming back to Sonam's wedding, the actress will tie knot on May 8, while the sangeet and mehendi will be held on May 7, 2018.

Read more about: sonam kapoor wedding
Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
