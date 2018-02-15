 »   »   » OMG! Sonam Kapoor Is Back; Says She Will Not Work With People Who Tortured Her On The Sets

My Film Dared To Be Different

"Rave reviews are a bonus, and I'm thankful for them. But the best thing an actor can ask for is a good role and being part of cinema that inspires him or her to be better at the job.''



''I love it when everything- from the narration, script, talented co-actors, and an exciting role coalesces into a film. In today's times, content drives creative collaborations. I'm happy and proud to be associated with a film that dared to be different."



I Can't Call My Performance Effortless

"It's a huge boost for me to know that a certain filmmaker believes in me or thinks that I can fit into his or her vision. I'm grateful for the variety that has been offered to me. I don't think I can call it effortless. Striking an equation with the camera didn't come naturally to me. I worked on it and tried to polish it with each film."



Will Work With People Who Don't Torture Me On The Sets

Sonam also revealed, "My real ambition is to grow as a human being and become a smarter person." She further added, "When you do something with the right intention and purpose, things look up for you. I guess that's what shifted or changed for me. So, I decided, ‘I want to be in a happy space, work with people who are nice to me and who don't torture me on the sets."



The Films I Believe In

In another interview to TOI, Sonam also talked about her projects, ''PadMan not about a biopic. It's like the film has to be something I believe in. That whenever I am part of a story or part of something that sort of educates and aims at some kind of change. I want to be part of those stories. So, yes there is a Neerja then there is PadMan because I haven't had a release in between but I shot four films.''



I Am Very Proud To Be An Indian

''They all are releasing one after the other and I have Veere Di Wedding and I have Dutt, another biopic and there is EkLadkiKoDekha; there is Zoya Factor. It's all about what is going to inspire me to be a better artist. What is inspiring me that I will be proud of the story that I am a part of. So, some of these are very inspiring because in India we have so many stories.''

''I am very inspired by what India stands for and I am not talking about nationalistic India. I am talking about India as a whole; India of different religions, cultures, different kind of people with different stories and I am very proud to be an Indian.''

