 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Shifting To London With Hubby Anand Ahuja After Marriage? The Actress Finally Reacts!

Sonam Kapoor recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja after dating him for 5 years. It was reportedly that the couple had purchased a luxurious two bedroom apartment in the upscale locality of London, Notting Hill and were planning to shift their base there right after marriage.
A couple of other reports suggested that the couple will divide their time between Mumbai, London and Delhi. Amidst these speculations, Sonam Kapoor finally revealed the truth while speaking to Mid-Day-
Sonam's Little Secret
Sonam said, "I have been shuttling between Mumbai and London for the past two years. It seems no one noticed this so far."
Has Life Changed Post Marriage?
She further added, "My life isn't going to change much; what has been happening for the past two years will continue."
On Facing Backlash For Changing Her Social Media Profiles To Sonam K Ahuja Immediately After Marriage
Sonam said, "Just changing my name doesn't make me any less of a feminist. Kapoor is also my father's name, a man's name. I wanted to keep both my identities. It was my personal choice. Somebody judging me for my choice is like challenging what feminism stands for."
Work Will Not Take A Backseat Post Marriage
To this the actress replied, "Life remains the same after tying the knot. Women need to stop thinking that marriage is life-altering. If it doesn't change a man's life, why should it change anything for a woman?"
Sonam On Walking The Red Carpet At Cannes After Her Wedding To Anand Ahuja
"People are still asking me these questions, which is sad. I don't know if it's changed that much. I know that Kajol, Dimple Kapadia, Nargis, Nutan and Waheeda Rehman have continued with their career post marriage. In fact, Madhuri (Dixit-Nene) did Devdas after tying the knot. But it's still a long way to go. And we, as women, need to come together and be stronger. The choice shouldn't be taken away. I hope to set an example by coming straight out of my wedding and doing what I do best."
On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding and Zoya Factor With Dulquer Salmaan.
