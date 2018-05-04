 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Spotted With BF Anand Ahuja; Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Caught Practising For Sangeet

Sonam & Anand

Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spotted together near Bandra ahead of their wedding. Donning a printed saree and a pink blouse, Sonam Kapoor looked pretty, while Anand was seen sporting a pepper-salt look!

What Were They Up To?

Sonam and Anand headed out to Bandra for the skin doctor's appointment and looked all elated. They also posed happily for the media.

Meanwhile, Arjun & Varun Practise For Sonam’s Sangeet

On the other side, Sonam Kapoor's cousin Arjun Kapor was spotted outside Anil Kapoor's abode. The Kapoor lad was there for the Sangeet practice and he was also accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Crazy Trio!

We all know Jacqueline shares a very warm equation with Sonam Kapoor so spotting the actress at Sonam's abode was not surprising at all!

Shanaya Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor was also snapped outside Anil Kapoor's house.

Twinning!

Earlier in the evening, Karan Johar & Arjun Kapoor posed together for the paparazzi and looked all excited for the sangeet rehearsals.