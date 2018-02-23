 »   »   » OMG! Sonam Kapoor Talks About Bhansali, Says I Don't Think I Am His Kind Of Actor

Sonam Kapoor made his Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actress did not work with the director post her debut film.

In a recent interview to Huffington Post, Sonam Kapoor made a very surprising statement on working again with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said, "I don't think I am his kind of actor. That's what it is. I am eternally grateful to him for giving me my debut but I just don't think I am his kind of an actor. If he thought I suited something, I am sure he'll cast me again."

The actress also told, ''In this day and age if you aren't responsible for what you are a part of, shame on you. Especially when you are in an influential position. If we lived in a Utopian society, one could argue that you can do art for art's sake. But we don't. You are influencing so many people, you have to take ownership of it. I don't believe in censoring anyone but as far as I am concerned, I cannot be a part of something that is racist, sexist, homophobic, or just regressive."

"I've worked with the best. For Mehra sir, I am willing to bend backward. With some people, you just share a great relationship. It's easy. I know what they want, and they know what I can deliver.''

Talking about her career, she said, "I took a year off and asked myself -- what is my ambition? Is it to become the biggest superstar in the country or is it to become a better actor? Chasing stardom would've made me lose my way. But chasing the idea of becoming a better actor would be beneficial. Stardom would follow. So I think altering my approach helped me find my space as I started identifying what I am comfortable in. I still don't regret any films I have done. They've been great learning lessons."

She added, "You need to feel from within that this film is enriching you as a person, it's making you more than what you were before. I decided I'll only sign films that tap into that feeling. And it's been a great ride."

Also Read: Plea In Court For FIR Against Salman Khan For Alleged Casteist Remark

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,