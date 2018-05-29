 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor TARGETED By Trollers Again! This Time For Wearing A Mangalsutra Around Her Wrist

Related Articles
The newly-married Sonam Kapoor has once again irked some Twitter users! A few days ago, the actress was brutally trolled for changing her last name to Ahuja immediately few hours after marriage. And now Sonam is yet again at the receiving end.
She recently was spotted wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet during the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. While there are some who applauded her sense of fashion, there were many out there who severely slammed her for 'disrespecting' the Indian culture and the sacred institution of marriage. Here's what they wrote-
Flak Comes Sonam's Way
A Twitter user wrote, " So mangal sutra can be wore as bracelet... you don't follow religion don't. Why all this drama?"
They Called Her A So-Called Feminist
"This is the problem of so called feminests... Not following tradition is absolutely fine but tweaking it to your convenience is WRONG," tweeted another user.
Get A Life, Guys!
A user wrote, "Mangalsutra is not compulsion but it is love by wife for her husband. And it should always be nearby heart for which it is weared [sic] in neck. This bollywood is declining our culture day by day as they grow up in foreign. So they are mixture of indian+foreign."
Ouch!
"Do you really think a sane person will go to watch Veere Di Wedding. @sonamakapoor abused mangalsutra in movie and later being found designing the one for herself. As she rightly said in movie jb tk bc mangalsutra gale me nahi padta life incomplete rehte hai," tweeted another user.
They Didn't Stop There
"Just a thought feminism par lecture dene wali @sonamakapoor ko bhi ab mangalsutra pehana padega but according to veere di wedding ye to feminism ke naam par dhabha hai," another Twitter user slammed Sonam.
Is Sonam Bothered By Trolls?
The actress was recently quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle, " At the end of the day, I'm in a position of power which is way more privileged from other. So, I actually feel really sorry for the people who are negative or who are so-called "trolls" because if that's the meaning of their existence then it's a very sorry existence."
Meanwhile, what's your take on Sonam flaunting a mangalsutra on her wrist? Let us know in the comment section below.
