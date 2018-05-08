 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Was Prepping For Her Wedding Since Two Years & Her Mehendi Lehenga Is A Proof!

Related Articles
Barely few hours remaining for Sonam Kapoor's wedding and we just can't keep calm. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress will be tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja today at her aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow in Bandra. Last night, Sonam had a star-studded mehendi-sangeet ceremony at Sunteck, Signature Island in BKC and we already gave you a glimpse of how fun it turned out to be.
Sonam picked up a stunning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla chikankari lehenga for the evening and looked like a dream in it. While we all couldn't stop drooling over Sonam's pre-wedding outfit, there's an interesting story behind it. Scroll down to read more-
Sonam's Ethic Wear Took 18 Months To Be Made
Yes, you heard that right! The designer duo who are known for their Indian ethnic wear with chikankari and signature mirror work took 18 months to design Sonam's pre-wedding lehenga.
It's A Labour Of Love And Justice
In a conversation with Vogue magazine, the designer duo revealed , "This ensemble is a labour of love and joy. Sonam is our absolute favourite and for her wedding, it had to be a fantasy piece that set new creative standards for us in order to do full justice to her and this sacred occasion.
Sonam Ordered Her Pre-Wedding Ensemble Two Years Ago
"She ordered it two years ago and it's taken multiple teams of artisans eighteen months to create," the designer-duo further revealed.
Sonam's Breath-Taking Outfit
The designer duo also revealed that every panel of Sonam's lehenga skirt has a distinct set of motifs which is done in chikankari. Pheww, such interesting detailing!
The Secret Behind Sonam's Dreamy Look
Make-up artist Namrata Soni told Mid-Day, "We kept the makeup traditional - a bronze winged eye with pink lips, and fishtail braid with mogras."
She's A Mommy's Girl
The actress chose to wear her mother Sunita Kapoor's gold choker necklace in pearl and Kundan jewellery for her mehendi-sangeet. For those who ain't aware, the actress wore the same choker at the Cannes too!
