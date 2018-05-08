 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Was Prepping For Her Wedding Since Two Years & Her Mehendi Lehenga Is A Proof!

Sonam's Ethic Wear Took 18 Months To Be Made

Yes, you heard that right! The designer duo who are known for their Indian ethnic wear with chikankari and signature mirror work took 18 months to design Sonam's pre-wedding lehenga.

It's A Labour Of Love And Justice

In a conversation with Vogue magazine, the designer duo revealed , "This ensemble is a labour of love and joy. Sonam is our absolute favourite and for her wedding, it had to be a fantasy piece that set new creative standards for us in order to do full justice to her and this sacred occasion.

Sonam Ordered Her Pre-Wedding Ensemble Two Years Ago

"She ordered it two years ago and it's taken multiple teams of artisans eighteen months to create," the designer-duo further revealed.

Sonam's Breath-Taking Outfit

The designer duo also revealed that every panel of Sonam's lehenga skirt has a distinct set of motifs which is done in chikankari. Pheww, such interesting detailing!

The Secret Behind Sonam's Dreamy Look

Make-up artist Namrata Soni told Mid-Day, "We kept the makeup traditional - a bronze winged eye with pink lips, and fishtail braid with mogras."

She's A Mommy's Girl

The actress chose to wear her mother Sunita Kapoor's gold choker necklace in pearl and Kundan jewellery for her mehendi-sangeet. For those who ain't aware, the actress wore the same choker at the Cannes too!