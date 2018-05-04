 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Guess Who Is Designing Her Groom Anand Ahuja's Wedding Outfit!

No More Mystery Around The Groom's Outfit

As per an IANS report, Renowned fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore has been roped in to make the trousseau of her groom Anand Ahuja and the male members of the family.

Getting Suited

According to a source, the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.

Raghavendra Had Earlier Worked With Them

This is not the first time the designer is working closely with the families, as he was the one who designed costume of actor Fawad Khan in "Khoobsurat", a co-production of Sonam's younger sister Rhea.

Anil Is A Big Fan Of Raghavendra's Work

Also, actor Anil Kapoor is a fan of the designer's collection and has walked the ramp for him in November 2017.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Sonam- Anand's wedding will be a two day affair. The mehendi ceremony will take place at Sonam and Anand's home Sunteck, Signature Island at Bandra-Kurla Complex on 7th of May followed by the wedding at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow Rockdale on 8th May. The wedding reception will be held on the same day in the evening at the Leela Hotel.

When Virat Flaunted A Raghavendra Rathore Outfit

Earlier, Virat Kohli had worn a Raghavendra Rathore outfit at his wedding reception in Mumbai. Looks like the fashion designer is quite a popular choice for our B-town folks!