 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception: A Huge Cake, Aishwarya's 'Buntsangha' & SRK-Salman's Dance!

Sonam Kapoor Reception: Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan BREAK the Dance Floor

Post a happening mehendi and sangeet on Monday, Sonam Kapoor finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at her aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra yesterday.The bride looked ravishing in blazing red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil and the pictures from her D-day immediately went viral on the internet.

In the evening, the newly-weds hosted a grand wedding reception which saw the whose's who from Bollywood making their presence felt. B-town celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others added glitters to the wedding reception bash. Here's a sneak-peek to what happened inside the party.

Cakelious! Sonam Kapoor's wedding cake was by renowned pastry chef and her close friend Pooja Dhingra's Le15 Patisserie. She shared a glimpse of Sonam's wedding cake on Instagram and wrote, "This was one of the hardest cakes for me to design because what can you make for a couple that's anything but conventional. A couple that doesn't fit into boxes. Something with layers, with textures, where colours merge and blend and shine. Something with structure but also flowing, something solid but full of warmth and love. Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja and thank you for being in my life! ❤️💕✨

#everydayphenomenal @le15patisserie." Cheers To A New Beginning Newly-weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja begin their new journey on a sweet note by cutting their wedding reception cake. A Starry Frame Amrita Arora shared this inside picture featuring her with the newly-weds, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Posers Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and bestie Masaba Gupta switch on their selfie mode before the function begins. Isn't This Awesome? Shilpa Shetty shared this picture with a caption that read, "The #picofthenight was #Buntsangha ( the #mangaloreans will get this one!) all the Bunt clan @athiyashetty @suniel.shetty #aishwaryarai stood together while (pic courtesy) @rajkundra9 and @bachchan stood behind the camera 🤪ha ha ha #hailbunts #mangalorean #pride #clan #instagood #together

After the red-carpet clicks and the cake-cutting ceremony, it was time to burn the dance floor and get all groovy. Here's are a couple of glimpses of performances put together for Sonam.

Karan Johar swayed to the beats of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' and we must say Sonam has got some tough competition here!

If that wasn't enough then the filmmaker even revisited the lanes of his film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and grooved to 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye'...

Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor set the stage on fire with their energetic moves on 'Tune Maari Enteriyaan' which was followed by 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Of course, Ranveer Singh was there to join the duo.

Anil and Ranveer later showed off their crazy dance moves on 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'.

Shahrukh Khan too couldn't contain his excitement and joined Anil for a quick jig in 'London Thumkada'.

Another video had Anil going 'Ekdum Jhakaas' and we are aready drooling over him.

However the highlight of the party was Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor grooving to 'Tan tanaa tan' and 'Janam samjha karo' with Sonam. Pure gold, we say! Check it out right away.

If that wasn't enough, the reel 'Karan-Arjun' even dragged Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor on the dance floor to get groovy.

Next on SRK- Salman's playlist was 'Laila O' Laila' and 'Aaj Ki Party' and here's what happened.

Of course, the always high-on-energy Ranveer Singh couldn't stop himself from joining Shahrukh Khan and Anil Kapoor for a 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

We must say Sonam is such a lucky girl!