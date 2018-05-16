 »   »   » The Price Of Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Ring & Details Of Her Mangalsutra Will Leave You Flabbergasted!

Related Articles
- Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Looks Every Bit Of A Summer Bride In A Biege Corset Gown!
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Did Mouni Roy & Others Just Drop A Hint About Something Brewing Between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
- Salman Khan's Entry Made Aishwarya Rai Uncomfortable; Abhishek Came To Her Rescue At Sonam's Party
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Thank People For Making Their Wedding 'Special'
- First Family Wedding WITHOUT Sridevi! Anshula & Arjun Kapoor Shower LOVE On Janhvi & Khushi [PHOTOS]
- Anand Ahuja Wore Sports Shoes At His Wedding Reception Just To RUN AWAY, Say Trolls!
- Sonam Kapoor's Reception: Did Varun Dhawan Just Make His Relationship Official With Natasha Dalal?
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- Here's What An Astrologer Has To Say About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding Compatibility!
- Trolls Just Wanna Have Fun During Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!
- DATING OR NOT? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Set Tongues Wagging At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!
Are you still reeling from the hangover of Sonam Kapoor's big fat wedding? If yes, then you are gonna love this article. We all know, despite being a private affair, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding was every bit grand. Each and every member of the Kapoor family had a blast; credits the crazy inside pictures from the wedding festivities.
But did you know the price of the 'expensive' ring on Sonam Kapoor's finger? We bet you also didn't know that Sonam Kapoor had designed her mangalsutra herself and we have got our hands on the picture and its details will surely leave you flabbergasted.
'90 Lakhs'
Yes! You read it right. According to the reports, Sonam Kapoor's wedding ring costs around 90 Lakhs and that's a pretty big amount! Girls love diamonds and Anand Ahuja knows it well that his wife is no different.
Sonam's Personalized 'Mangalsutra'
Usheeta Rawtani shared this picture of Sonam Kapoor's 'mangalsutra' and revealed the details on her Instagram page. She wrote, "A mangalsutra is a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony. This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us."
Isn't That Amazing?
She further wrote, "It has symbols of both their star signs. Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre."
They're Couple Goals
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja are one of the sweetest couples from the B-town. No wonder why their wedding pictures took internet by storm.
The Buzz Around Sonam's Wedding Was Tremendous
Everbody wanted to see what Sonam Kapoor would wear on her mehendi/wedding/reception and also who all would attend the party. Over all, the wedding of Sonam Kapoor trended on social media for a week and fans were totally in awe of the couple.
Very Few Celebs Gave It A Miss
From all the Khans including Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman to the Bachchans, from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, many celebs were seen in attendance. A few celebs, who skipped the wedding were Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan.
Sonam & Anil Kapoor Thanked The Media & Mumbai Police
Everything went well at Sonam Kapoor's wedding and the Kapoors made sure to send their gratitude to the paparazzi and Mumbai police for managing everything like a pro.
Aishwarya Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.